WWE’s Top 10 Moments From Smackdown Live

WWE has released the following video on-line:

WWE Top 10 takes you back to this week's SmackDown LIVE to revisit the show's most thrilling, physical and controversial moments.

Breaking News: James Ellsworth Released By WWE

Bullet Club Members React To Joey Ryan’s ROH Return

Several members of Bullet Club have reacted on Twitter to Joey Ryan’s announced ROH return at Survival Of The Fittest this weekend in Dallas. Ryan will take on ROH Television Champion Kenny King:

Omg! Someone better Kayfabe Adam Page. https://t.co/ITqJfXbrsB — The Young Bucks (@NickJacksonYB) November 15, 2017

OMG. The guy from those viral videos? Don’t tell @theAdamPage. https://t.co/D2outzZyUa — The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) November 15, 2017