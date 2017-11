Paul Heyman Reacts To Daniel Bryan’s Impression Of Him

Paul Heyman has posted the following on Twitter reacting to Daniel Bryan’s impression of him last night on Smackdown Live when Bryan played the role of AJ Styles‘ advocate:

. @WWE Thank you @WWEDanielBryan for a most flattering imitation. I’ve never been compelled to imitate you, but why would I want to be YOU? Although, I must confess, I have nothing but respect for you. (and very little of that)! https://t.co/RKYqQlKuPN — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) November 15, 2017

. @WWE The role of an #Advocate is 2 spin 2 the @WWEUniverse, but speak brutal blunt truth 2your client. @AJStylesOrg has been sorely misled by @WWEDanielBryan. I continue 2 admire AJ’s talent and still look forward 2 extolling his virtues after he’s victimized by @BrockLesnar! https://t.co/yhFgJLjZj0 — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) November 15, 2017

