Charlotte Pens Heartfelt Tribute To Her Dad The Players Tribune has a new article titled "Letter To My Dad" which is a tribute written by WWE Smackdown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair about her father, Ric Flair. The full article can be read HERE. You can find an excerpt below: Dear Dad, It's that moment when you appear from behind the curtain. Every single night, before I perform, I think about what you told me. That the single most important part of any match is when you walk out onto the stage — and the crowd sees you for the first time. "Whether it's 50 people in an auditorium or 100,000 in a stadium," you said. "The instant they see you, they can tell right away whether or not you really believe in yourself." I remember my first match, standing in the dark, listening to my heart racing. I knew the crowd was just waiting — not waiting for me, but waiting to judge the next person they saw emerge onto the stage. I knew my peers were watching on the monitor just a few feet away. I felt the walls closing in. I could barely breathe. It was like I had forgotten everything I had learned about wrestling up to that point.