Dwight Howard Raves About Smackdown Live, What Does Baron Corbin Listen To When He Works Out?, What Is Randy Savage’s Most Memorable Move?

|
Dwight Howard Raves About Smackdown Live
WWE has shared the following Smackdown Live Fallout video on-line:
What Does Baron Corbin Listen To When He Works Out?
Spotify is currently featuring Baron Corbin’s top training tracks on WWE’s Workout playlist:
You can find the tracks HERE
Related: Baron Corbin Talks Smack On Miz (Video)
What Is Randy Savage’s Most Memorable Move?
WWE is currently running their weekly feature, What A Move Wednesday, and this week they are asking fans what is the most memorable move from WWE Hall of Famer “Macho Man” Randy Savage’s career: