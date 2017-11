Zack Ryder Comments On James Ellsworth’s WWE Release

Zack Ryder has posted the following on Twitter commenting on James Ellsworth’s WWE release:

Sad to see @realellsworth leave @WWE…but happy i got to see him live his dream. T-shirt…walk out at WrestleMania…Action figure…etc. — Zack Ryder (@ZackRyder) November 15, 2017

