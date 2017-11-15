James Ellsworth Posts 1st Comments Since His WWE Release; Thanks WWE For Letting Him Live His Dream

November 15, 2017 SHARE Photo Credit: Forbes.com James Ellsworth has posted the following on Twitter reacting to his WWE release: Thank you @WWE for letting me live my dream,thank you fans for all the support, l’ll continue to prove #AnyManWithTwoHandsHasAFightingChance — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) November 15, 2017 Related: Zack Ryder Comments On James Ellsworth’s Release SHARE ON FACEBOOK SHARE ON TWITTER Zack Ryder Comments On James Ellsworth's Release, Nakamura & Styles Celebrate w/ Young Fan (Video) Carmella Responds To Ellsworth's Farewell Tweet, WWE Superstars Soak In The Beauty Of Venice (Video) James Ellsworth Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!