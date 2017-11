Reigns Reflects On Wild 24 Hours ‘The Big Dog Is Back’

Roman Reigns has posted the following on Twitter reflecting on his return to RAW on Monday night as well as the RAW raid that happened on Smackdown Live last night:

It’s been a wild 24 hours, but there is no doubt….the Big Dog is back. #JustAskSmackdown — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) November 15, 2017

The Flairs Cut Post-SD Live Victory Promo

WWE has shared the following Smackdown Live Fallout video on-line: