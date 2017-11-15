This Week’s WWE Smackdown Live Viewership, WWE Stars Soak In The Beauty Of Italy (Video)

WWE Smackdown Live

According to ShowBuzz Daily, this week’s episode of WWE Smackdown Live brought in 2.607 million viewers, which is a slight rise from 2.603 million viewers last week.

Last night’s show, capped off by Charlotte Flair’s title win and the RAW invasion, was the eighth overall show in total viewership, and the fifth ranked show in the 18-49 demographic.

WWE Italy

The following video features the WWE’s Lana, Carmella, Mojo Rawley and Zack Ryder taking in the sights during a boat tour of Venice, Italy: