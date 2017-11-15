The Rock Comments On Not Repeating As Sexiest Man Alive, WWE Confirms NXT Takeover Kickoff Team, Who Will Win The War Games Match?

War Games

WWE has confirmed Booker T, Charly Caruso and Sam Roberts will be hosting the NXT Takeover: War Games Kickoff pre-show in Houston this Saturday night. The Kickoff show starts at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Ring Of Honor Releasing New App, Roderick Strong Says Bodies Will Be Broken At NXT TakeOver: WarGames

Who Ya Got?

WWE.com is featuring a new poll asking fans what team will win the War Games match on Saturday. Currently, 46% of fans believe The Undisputed Era will win the match.

The Rock

Blake Shelton has been named People’s Sexiest Man Alive for 2017, which would signal the end of The Rock’s ‘reign’ as People’s pick last year.

The Rock posted the following comments as to why he didn’t get picked as a two-time winner:

Truth is I was going to become the first ever back to back SMA but that absurd fanny pack picture made its rounds on the interweb again causing @people to rethunketh the whole damn thinghttps://t.co/YE3x3q8mme — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 15, 2017

People also posted a gallery of some of The Rock’s best moments over the course of the last year, which can be seen by clicking here.

Related: First Photos From The Rock’s ‘Rampage’, Update On The Trailer Release Date