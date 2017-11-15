WWE SuperCard Season 4 Overview: New Card Tiers, King Of The Ring 2.0, Elimination Chamber Mode

2K issued the following update, previewing all of the new features in WWE Supercard Season 4: 2K today provided a features recap and announced additional details for WWE SuperCard – Season 4, the action-packed collectible card-battling game with more than 15 million downloads to date. The latest season of the popular game is available beginning today for free download on iOS and Android devices. The latest season features new modes and improvements, such as: PvP Unification and the Elimination Chamber: Includes a new unified leaderboard and league system for PvP game modes. Players earn competitive points for every match won and based on final leaderboard standing at the end of the League. The Elimination Chamber joins War (previously Ranked Mode) and Royal Rumble in the PvP rotation and is the first mode in WWE SuperCard history to use an all-female WWE Superstar deck;

Includes a new unified leaderboard and league system for PvP game modes. Players earn competitive points for every match won and based on final leaderboard standing at the end of the League. The Elimination Chamber joins War (previously Ranked Mode) and Royal Rumble in the PvP rotation and is the first mode in WWE SuperCard history to use an all-female WWE Superstar deck; New Card Tiers: Beast, Monster and Titan, along with an additional 250 new cards featuring a variety of WWE and NXT Superstars, WWE Legends and WWE Hall of Famers, including John Cena, Roman Reigns and Stone Cold Steve Austin. In addition, Season 4 also marks the debut of NXT Superstars Eric Young, Adam Cole and others;

Beast, Monster and Titan, along with an additional 250 new cards featuring a variety of WWE and NXT Superstars, WWE Legends and WWE Hall of Famers, including John Cena, Roman Reigns and Stone Cold Steve Austin. In addition, Season 4 also marks the debut of NXT Superstars Eric Young, Adam Cole and others; King of the Ring 2.0: Now including a new bracket structure and more rewards. Players will now battle in groups of eight during the 32-player tournament and earn rewards at each stage of advancement;

Now including a new bracket structure and more rewards. Players will now battle in groups of eight during the 32-player tournament and earn rewards at each stage of advancement; And More: Players can complete daily Open Challenges to earn tickets, which can be redeemed for powerful rewards, by accomplishing new daily and event-based challenges; Environments have been updated to include arenas themed toward Raw, SmackDown Live and NXT; Attitudes are now usable in chat and so much more! For additional information on WWE SuperCard – Season 4, check out the blog post here:https://wwe.2k.com/supercard/news/entries/season-4-overview For more information on the WWE SuperCard series and 2K, visit wwe.2k.com/supercard, become a fan on Facebook or follow the game on Twitter.