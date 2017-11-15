WWE NXT Results LIVE IN PROGRESS, JOIN THE DISCUSSION, USE #WZNXT

WWE NXT Results

November 15th, 2017

Report By Lovell Porter for Wrestlezone.com

Share your thoughts on tonight’s show in the Disqus section below! You can also participate on social media by using the #WZNXT hashtag to voice your thoughts on tonight’s show. We want you to share our exclusive coverage page by clicking the social media buttons at the bottom of the article!

The Street Profits vs Tina Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss

Dawkins and Sabbatelli lock up. Sabbatelli drives Dawkins into the corner. Clean break by Sabbatelli. Leapfrog dropdown spot, Dawkins floors Sabbatelli with a shoulder block. Ford front flips over the top rope. Ford lands a basement dropkick on Sabbatelli. Dawkins hits a splash. Moss hits the ring and runs right into a double dropkick by the Street Profits. Corkscrew corner splash by Ford on Moss. Sabbatelli attacks Ford from behind. Sabbatelli and Moss take turns beating down Ford.

Share your thoughts on tonight’s show in the Disqus section below! Use #WZNXT Disqus tonight’s episode in the Wrestlezone forums

Want to chat about tonight’s show or just give me a hard time? Follow me on Twitter @AboveAverageLLP!