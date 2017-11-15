Mick Foley Says The Glass Is ‘Half-Full’ For James Ellsworth, The Briscoes Confirmed For Jericho Cruise (Video)

Glass Half Full Mick Foley posted the following on his Facebook account following today’s news that James Ellsworth was released by WWE: ELLSWORTH

The glass half-empty part of me feels bad for James Ellsworth, upon hearing of his release. But when I look at the glass half-full, all I can think is "WHAT A RUN!" I mean really, WHAT A RUN James Ellsworth had! And something tells me this young man's run is not over by a longshot. I can foresee several years of healthy bookings coming off this one unlikely run. I believe James will be a draw for any promoter in any part of the globe. So, if you're a James Ellsworth fan, try not to despair; he will probably be coming to your town in the not so distant future. Let me know about your favorite Ellsworth moment.

Dem Boys Ring Of Honor posted the following video, confirming The Briscoe Brothers will be a part of Chris Jericho's Rock and Wrestling Rager At Sea cruise: Against better judgement, The Briscoes are getting on the @jericho_cruise. BOOK NOW at https://t.co/SPwlGn0AzQ pic.twitter.com/JA9SdJ20u4 — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) November 15, 2017