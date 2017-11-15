The Rock Confirms ‘Rampage’ Trailer Release Date, Lei’D Tapa Making Her Pro Boxing Debut This Weekend

Bow Down

Former Impact Wrestling / Global Force Wrestling star Seini Draughn (aka Lei’D Tapa) will make her pro boxing debut this Friday night in Charlotte, North Carolina.

According to MyMMANews, Draughn’s opponent is Melissa Holmes (1-3) of Ypsilanti, Michigan; the two will meet in a four-round heavyweight main event. Draughn appeared with Impact Wrestling & GFW between 2013 and this year; she also had a WWE Performance Center tryout and worked a match on NXT this year.

Draughn also previously competed in two mixed martial arts fights for the Rizin Fighting Federation in 2015 and July of this year.

Rampage

The Rock posted the following Tweet, confirming the world premiere of the Rampage trailer will take place tomorrow afternoon.

It was also being reported that the trailer will open up with the new Justice League movie hitting theatres this weekend:

