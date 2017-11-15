Updated NXT Takeover War Games Match Card

The following matches have been confirmed for this Saturday night’s NXT Takeover War Games special event in Houston, Texas:

War Games (Triple Threat)

The Authors of Pain vs The Undisputed Era vs Sanity

NXT Championship

Drew McIntyre (c) vs Andrade Cien Almas (w/ Zelina Vega)

NXT Women’s Championship

Kairi Sane vs Peyton Royce vs Ember Moon vs Nikki Cross

Aleister Black vs The Velveteen Dream

Kassius Ohno vs Lars Sullivan

*Pete Dunne versus Johnny Gargano will also take place, but the match will not air on the War Games broadcast. It was confirmed tonight that the match will be taped and aired on next week’s episode of NXT on WWE Network.

*Ruby Riot versus Sonya Deville was also announced for next week’s episode of NXT, which would likely mean the match will also be taped in front of the live crowd in Houston this Saturday.