Updated NXT Takeover War Games Match Card

|
The following matches have been confirmed for this Saturday night’s NXT Takeover War Games special event in Houston, Texas:
War Games (Triple Threat)
NXT Championship
NXT Women’s Championship
Aleister Black vs The Velveteen Dream
Kassius Ohno vs Lars Sullivan
Related: NXT Results For 11/15
*Pete Dunne versus Johnny Gargano will also take place, but the match will not air on the War Games broadcast. It was confirmed tonight that the match will be taped and aired on next week’s episode of NXT on WWE Network.
*Ruby Riot versus Sonya Deville was also announced for next week’s episode of NXT, which would likely mean the match will also be taped in front of the live crowd in Houston this Saturday.