Two Matches Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of NXT, An Inside Look At The Return Of War Games (Video)

Bill Pritchard



Coming Attractions

WWE confirmed the following matches will take place on next week’s episode of NXT:

Johnny Gargano versus United Kingdom Champion Pete Dunne

Ruby Riot versus Sonya Deville

 

 

War Games

The following video features an extended look at the return of the War Games match this Saturday at NXT Takeover War Games in Houston, Texas:

