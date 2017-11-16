Triple H Comments On Changes WWE Is Making To WarGames, Why Three Teams?, Will There Be A Roof?, More

WWE concluded their WWE NXT Takeover Houston Media Call not long ago featuring Triple H. We have included some of Triple H’s comments transcribed highlights below. (If you use WrestleZone’s transcription elsewhere please credit us) You can listen to the full call in the embedded audio player at the top of this post. Related: Bobby Roode Comments On Triple H Joining Team RAW On changes WWE will be making to the WarGames match: HHH: Anytime you’ve had twenty years since you did something you have the opportunity to do it but do it in a slightly modified way. Whether that’s making it better? I don’t want to say things needed to be fixed but I think there were a few things that we had concerns about. We wanted to change those, tweak things up and it works for us in this three team scenario because of the way the storyline was written. When the opportunity came up to do WarGames the storyline naturally fit with the three groups being in there. Does that change the initial concept? Yeah, in some ways but to me it’s about WarGames and teams going to war. That’s really what this storyline entails. We didn’t have teams of five. You’d have to mix things up and kind of hodge podge some things. As far as some of the components of the match like putting a roof on it and things like that? We aren’t going to have a roof. I think it’s a little bit limiting. The style has changed. I am not saying nobody isn’t going to do it in this match but I think going forward as to what WarGames becomes. I try to think about the future. Arn Anderson wasn’t doing moonsaults off the top of the cage. There’s a difference in how the business is done and I think this allows them a different opportunity to do some things. WrestleZone will be releasing more transcribed quotes from the Takeover media call throughout the day. Here are some of the other topics Triple H discussed on the call: Why The Undisputed Era was formed

Changes WWE made to the WarGames match

If he is needed as a performer at Survivor Series

WWE using more WCW ideas

If it was hard for him to sell WarGames to upper WWE management

If NXT is going on the road with it’s TV tapings

His comments about Reid Flair and his WWE drug testing on the Ric Flair 30 For 30 special

The status of the WWE UK show

How complicated it is to book

Kurt Angle’s return and if he’d like to wrestle him

The Mae Young Classic

More