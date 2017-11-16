Speculation Regarding The Finish Of Brock Lesnar v AJ Styles, WWE 2K18’s Top 10 ‘OMG! Moments’ (Video)

Speculation Regarding The Finish Of Lesnar v Styles In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Dave Meltzer notes that the original plan for the finish of Jinder Mahal vs Brock Lesnar at Survivor Series was to see special referee John Cena cost Mahal the match and setup a program between the two. Since the match has been changed to feature AJ Styles against Brock Lesnar, and Cena is no longer involved in the bout, Meltzer is speculating that Mahal could interfere costing Styles the match and having him “keep face” in a loss to Lesnar by not losing clean. Meltzer also notes that WWE could choose to do the reverse and have Mahal help Styles pick up a victory setting up a match between Mahal and Lesnar, possibly at Royal Rumble. You can subscribe and read the entire latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter by clicking HERE Related: The Latest Regarding Brock Lesnar’s WWE & UFC Future WWE 2K18’s Top 10 ‘OMG! Moments’ WWE has released the following video on-line: These epic 10 moments in the ring will make your jaw drop. Get your first month of WWE Network for FREE: http://wwenetwork.com Subscribe to WWE on YouTube: http://bit.ly/1i64OdT