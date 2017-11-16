Triple H Clarifies Comments He Made on Ric Flair’s ’30 For 30′ About Reid Flair’s WWE Drug Testing

WWE concluded their WWE NXT Takeover Houston Media Call not long ago featuring Triple H. We have included some of Triple H’s comments transcribed highlights below. (If you use WrestleZone’s transcription elsewhere please credit us) You can listen to the full call in the embedded audio player at the top of this post. Related: Triple H Comments On Changes WWE Is Making To WarGames, Why Three Teams?, Will There Be A Roof?, More On the comments he made about giving Ric Flair a heads up that his son Reid was being drug tested as part of his try out for the WWE Performance Center in Flair’s ESPN ’30 For 30′ special: HHH: Just to be clear, a little bit of that was taken in chunks and bits and pieces. When that whole thing went down, I don’t remember the exact dates, we tested him as an entry level thing. Then that was denied, right? So now, he’s out. When I say, “We are going to re-test him,” what I was more referring to is that I was going to give him another chance to come into the system. Right? So, a little time goes by and we’re going to give him another chance to get into the system but now in his mind he knows that part of coming into the system involves a test, right? He knows what’s coming. We’re going to give him another chance. I don’t remember the time frame, it may have been three months or six months later, to try and get back into developmental. He not only fails again but he fails worse. The first time, in my point of view with Ric, you kind of deny it. You think he made a mistake or there is some kind of mistake here. The second time you have to start thinking, “Maybe I’m wrong here.” It came across one way because things are taken in chunks, you know? WrestleZone will be releasing more transcribed quotes from the Takeover media call throughout the day. Here are some of the other topics Triple H discussed on the call: Why The Undisputed Era was formed

