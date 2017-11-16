The Latest On Scott Dawson Of The Revival’s WWE Return, The Shield’s Reunion From A Different Perspective

Nick Hausman
The Latest On Scott Dawson Of The Revival’s WWE Return

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Dave Meltzer notes that Scott Dawson of The Revival is looking to return to action for WWE in mid-December.

Relive The Shield Reunion From A Different Perspective

WWE has shared the following video on-line:

View The Hounds of Justice’s first match together in more than three years from an alternate angle you didn’t see on TV. Get your first month of WWE Network for FREE: http://wwenetwork.com
