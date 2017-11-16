The Latest On Scott Dawson Of The Revival’s WWE Return, The Shield’s Reunion From A Different Perspective

The Latest On Scott Dawson Of The Revival’s WWE Return

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter Dave Meltzer notes that Scott Dawson of The Revival is looking to return to action for WWE in mid-December.

