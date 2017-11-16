Triple H Reveals The Circumstances That Led To Kurt Angle’s WWE Return, Does He Want A Match w/ Him?, More

WWE concluded their WWE NXT Takeover Houston Media Call not long ago featuring Triple H. We have included some of Triple H’s comments transcribed highlights below. (If you use WrestleZone’s transcription elsewhere please credit us) You can listen to the full call in the embedded audio player at the top of this post. Related: Triple H Comments On Changes WWE Is Making To WarGames, Why Three Teams?, Will There Be A Roof?, More On Kurt Angle’s return and whether he’d like to have one more match with Angle: HHH: I think it’s awesome that Kurt is back in the ring. When Kurt first came back to the company we said, “Let’s kind of take it one step at a time and see where things go.” It’s funny, we had just started a process where we were taking Kurt through the medical, making sure he was healthy and all of those things. Coincidentally, totally a coincidence, Kurt and I had those conversations that started that process and then all of a sudden there was this situation where there was a need and his results had just come in. It was just a coincidence in many ways and I am happy for Kurt. To see where he is at in his life, to see the turn around and to see him come back home and get the response that he’s had and have moments like he is right now, it’s awesome. Would I love to get in the ring with Kurt and do something with Kurt? Absolutely, if it’s right. If it’s right for everybody. If he continues to want to stay in the ring, if I do and if it’s right for everybody… absolutely. Kurt is one of the best ever. I don’t think I’ve ever seen anybody pick it up as fast and become so good, so fast as Kurt. I am happy to see where he’s at in his life. It’s awesome. WrestleZone will be releasing more transcribed quotes from the Takeover media call throughout the day. Here are some of the other topics Triple H discussed on the call: Why The Undisputed Era was formed

