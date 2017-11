Cody Rhodes has confirmed to WrestleZone that he will not be joining his brother Dustin ringside for WWE’s WarGames match taking place Saturday night as part of NXT Takeover: Houston.

Cody noted that he will be at Ring of Honor’s sold out Survival of The Fittest Night 2 event in Dallas, TX on Saturday night.

In regards to the NXT WarGames match itself Cody had the following to say, “I’m sure Hunter will try to do it justice. Plus Adam Cole is in it, so I hope they tear the house down.”

