The Rock’s Daughter To Become 4th Generation Wrestler?

The Hollywood Reporter recently did an interview with The Rock’s daughter Simone Garcia Johnson.

During the interview she had the following to say about pro wrestling and a possible future in it following in her father’s footsteps:

It’s a sport that is unlike anything else in the world. There’s just a certain amount of passion that every move and match requires, and that’s so admirable. It’s definitely something I’ve thought about and want to pursue.

You can find the full article HERE

WWE Looks At RAW Punking Out Smackdown

WWE has released the following video on-line: