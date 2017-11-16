WWE concluded their WWE NXT Takeover Houston Media Call not long ago featuring Triple H. We have included some of Triple H’s comments transcribed highlights below. (If you use WrestleZone’s transcription elsewhere please credit us) You can listen to the full call in the embedded audio player at the top of this post. Related: Triple H Comments On Changes WWE Is Making To WarGames, Why Three Teams?, Will There Be A Roof?, More On what is going on with the much buzzed about WWE UK show and the talent in the WWE UK division: HHH: Pete, Tyler, Wolfgang and all of those guys are very talented. Putting together stuff in the UK… by stuff I mean television shows, WWE live events… product. Making what we do takes some time. I would have loved for this to have happened quicker and sooner but things are where they are, right? So, we are kind of still in the process of using these guys here and there. They still are doing other bookings but they are still working with us and they are our crew. As we move forward and have something more definitive, which I am hoping will be soon, we will certainly be letting everyone know. Those guys are all very talented. They are actually at the WWE Performance Center now, a bunch of them, training. We are constantly doing stuff with them. Constantly trying to improve them so that when the opportunity comes we are ready to go. I know there has been some speculation about a match on Saturday that we’ve announced between Johnny Gargano and Pete Dunne for the UK Championship. That won’t air live but will air the following week on NXT. You just have to wait a couple of days and you’ll see it on NXT. WrestleZone will be releasing more transcribed quotes from the Takeover media call throughout the day. Here are some of the other topics Triple H discussed on the call: Why The Undisputed Era was formed

