Sean Waltman Comments On Jack Swagger Joining Bellator, Reports Of Neville Working Things Out With WWE

Sean Waltman commented on Jack Swagger signing with Bellator, the possibility Neville returns to WWE and more on this week's X-Pac 1,2,360. Sean on Jack Swagger joining Bellator: Good stuff for Jack. I'm really happy for him and happy for Bellator. I wonder if he's going to be in the Tournament? Bellator Announces Jake Hager (Jack Swagger) Signs Multi-Year, Multi-Fight Deal; Hager And Scott Coker Comment Sean comments on reports that Neville may return to WWE: I'm very happy to know that they have ironed everything out… Here's the thing, it's not about how much money you can make on the indies it's about your sanity. It's about when you get back there (WWE) and they start F'ing with you and burying you. You can go, crazy dude. Creative satisfaction is highly underrated. Highly, it's right up there with money. Pretty close. Sean comments on his PWG Experience: Well I had never been to PWG (Pro Wrestling Guerrilla) I went a couple times and that was the first time. And I was blown away by the atmosphere and I had heard about Bryan Danielson now known as Daniel Bryan. I heard about him and I'd heard about the mystique but when I saw it for myself and I saw the reaction of the fans and I saw his in-ring work I thought wow this guy is really a star… PWG great atmosphere, great fans, really made me start to appreciate that level of work at the indie level. I'd seen Ring of Honor and I'd seen a lot of that stuff but PWG sort of showed me that there was this other thing coming. That is way more obvious now with the way the Internet works but at the time it was sort of new to me… PWG put it all together. Rick Ruben producing & loving wrestling: Rick produced the album that's out now, and its acoustics, kinda like a mellow record. It's the best-received record I've had out in about 20 years. It's been a great thing and between takes, all Rick wanted to talk about is wrestling.