Billy Corgan Comments On Rockstar Spud’s Impact Wrestling Departure, His Lawsuit Against The Company, Getting The Decay’s Theme Song

Sean Waltman welcomed Billy Corgan as the special guest on this week’s X-Pac 1,2,360. You can read a few excerpts below, and listen to the show on iTunes or in the player below: Billy Corgan talks NWA: What I love about wrestling is that it really has an unlimited schedule creativity, and who you work with and the ideas that they have. I’m very excited about the future of wrestling and NWA because I have nobody standing in my way with my crazy ideas. Billy talks about using Marilyn Manson’s song “The Nobodies” for The Decay’s Impact Wrestling theme song: We were talking about what music we were going to use and I was talking to Crazzy Steve, and I said: “Do you have anything in mind.” He said there is this Marilyn Manson song. If we can find the song, it would be awesome. So I said, why don’t I call Marilyn Manson and see if we can use the song and 2 hours later they were walking up the ramp to the studio. We couldn’t believe we got the song. Billy comments on Rockstar Spud’s Impact Wrestling release: First off, I can’t believe they let him go. He’s one of the most talented people, literally can do anything. Let’s set aside his size, he’s obviously not a big guy but beyond his size. There isn’t anything he can’t do, he’s a great talker, ring technician he can put together a great match. Any spot you put him in. He really is a super talented guy. Major Rockstar Spud-WWE Update, Enzo Welcomes UK Title Division To ‘The Zo Show’ 205 Live (Video) Billy comments on his lawsuit with Anthem: It gets super complicated with the lawsuit that I had filed because at that point Anthem was on some sort of side of the fence, representing the interest of their own at that time. They were a minority owner called this company Aroluxe who was doing production and then Dixie Carter. Not saying they lined up against me with the lawsuit to be made to go away but it was Anthem who settled the suit since they were taking over the company.