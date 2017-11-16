WWE Supercard Season 4 Available Now, Naomi’s Babysitting Career Featured On WWE’s ‘My First Job’

My First Job

The above video is the latest episode of WWE’s My First Job with Naomi talking about how she started off babysitting before she made it to WWE.

WWE Supercard

2K today announced that WWE SuperCard – Season 4, the action-packed collectible card-battling game with more than 15 million downloads to date, is now available worldwide for free download on iOS and Android devices!

The latest season features new modes and improvements, such as Player vs. Player unification, new Elimination Chamber mode, three new card tiers, King of the Ring overhaul and more. For additional information on the new features coming in WWE SuperCard – Season 4, check out the game’s official website: wwe.2k.com/supercard.

For more information on the WWE SuperCard series and 2K, visit wwe.2k.com/supercard, become a fan on Facebook or follow the game on Twitter.

