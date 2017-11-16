Impact Wrestling Results (11/16) Gail Kim Retires, oVe And LAX Go To War, Eli Drake Defends Against Petey Williams!

|
Impact Wrestling Results
Taiji Ishimori, Caleb Konley, Trevor Lee vs Sonjay Dutt, Garza Jr., and Dezmond Xavier
Dutt takes Lee over with a hurricanrana. Lee retreats to the corner and tags in Ishimori. Ishimori takes Dutt over with a backflip head scissors. Konley tags himself in. Ishimori argues with Lee. Dutt dropkicks Konley. After a distraction from Lee, Konely takes control. The heels work over Dutt. Dutt manages to finally make the tag to Garza Jr. Garza Jr. is still favoring his previously injured shoulder. Garza clears the ring and rips off his pants (with one good arm!). Garza Jr. tags in Xavier, who takes out Lee and Konley with a topé con hilo. Xavier sets up another dive but Ishimori hits a springboard senton on Xavier. Ishimori goes up top but Konley tags himself in. Konley accidentally crotches Ishimori on the top rope. Xavier hits the X19 then the Final Flash off the top for the win.
Winners- Sonjay Dutt, Garza Jr., and Dezmond Xavier
