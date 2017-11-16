Italy Wants To See AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura At Wrestlemania (Video), John Cena Comments On Taking Dance Lessons For His Wedding

Mania Material

The above video features AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura closing out WWE’s recent European tour in Florence, Italy’s Nelson Mandela Forum, with Styles telling the crowd what he and Shinsuke Nakamura think about a match at Wrestlemania 34 next year in New Orleans.

WWE Confirms ‘Nature Boy’ Ric Flair To Be A Part Of Starrcade WWE Live Event; Dustin Rhodes To Compete

I Wanna Dance With Somebody

John Cena recently spoke with E! Online while doing press for his upcoming film Ferdinand; you can read a few excerpts and watch the interview below:

Cena comments on Nikki’s Dancing With The Stars partner Artem Chigvintsev helping him prepare for his wedding:

“As far as dancing, I think he’s probably gonna teach me my first dance. So, hopefully, I’ll be able to take those tips from him there.”

Cena says good communication is the secret to his relationship with Nikki: