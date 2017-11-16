The Rock’s Rampage Trailer Premieres (Video), Michael Rappaport Set To Narrate New WWE Network Special

|
WWE 365
PWInsider.com is reporting actor / comedian Michael Rappaport will narrate the debut episode of WWE 365 featuring Kevin Owens.
The new series is scheduled to premiere this Sunday night at 11 p.m. following the WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view in Houston; the tagline for the WWE 365 series is below:
Michael Rappaport On Why Ric Flair Is Better Than Hulk Hogan
Rampage
The following is the world premiere trailer for The Rock’s upcoming film Rampage which hits theatres on April 20, 2018:
Former Female Superstars Reunite At Bellas’ Opening (Video), The Rock Praises Bruno Sammartino As A Hero