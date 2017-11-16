|
Ahead of Viva La Rasslin 3 this Sunday in Chicago Viva La Rasslin has released the main event of their last show, Viva La Rasslin 2, on-line FOR FREE!
The main event of VLR2 featured a Malort Drunken Death Match between popular independent death match wrestler Markus Crane and Gramm Schulz.
Viva La Rasslin 3 goes down this Sunday at 3 pm in Chicago at Reggie’s Rock Club.
Tickets are just $10 if you purchase them on-line and can be purchased HERE. (Tickets will be $15 at the door). Here is the full card:
Satan’s Cornucopia Fans Bring The Weapons Death Match
Clusterf*ck Cup Scramble Match
Tag Team Triple Threat
Live music from Curio & White Pony
A performance from the “Pain Proof Woman” Sally Marvel
All You Can Eat Hamburger & Hot Dog Buffet! (Extra $10)
Appearances from Father Darin Corbin, Alter Boy Alex Ohlson, Sister Kiki, Uncle Chester & MORE
WrestleZone Partners w/ Duffy’s Chicago & Viva La Rasslin For All-Day Survivor Series Party This Sunday
Don’t forget to join WrestleZone after Viva La Rasslin 3 at Duffy’s Bar & Grille in Chicago for our official WWE Survivor Series Viewing Party!