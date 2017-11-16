Ahead of Viva La Rasslin 3 this Sunday in Chicago Viva La Rasslin has released the main event of their last show, Viva La Rasslin 2, on-line FOR FREE!

The main event of VLR2 featured a Malort Drunken Death Match between popular independent death match wrestler Markus Crane and Gramm Schulz.

Viva La Rasslin 3 goes down this Sunday at 3 pm in Chicago at Reggie’s Rock Club.

Tickets are just $10 if you purchase them on-line and can be purchased HERE. (Tickets will be $15 at the door). Here is the full card:

Satan’s Cornucopia Fans Bring The Weapons Death Match

Markus Crane vs Mikey McFinnigan

Clusterf*ck Cup Scramble Match

(Presented by Duffy’s Bar & Grille)

Tag Team Triple Threat

The Hooligans vs The Viking War Party vs Capitol Vices

Live music from Curio & White Pony

A performance from the “Pain Proof Woman” Sally Marvel

All You Can Eat Hamburger & Hot Dog Buffet! (Extra $10)

Appearances from Father Darin Corbin, Alter Boy Alex Ohlson, Sister Kiki, Uncle Chester & MORE

Don’t forget to join WrestleZone after Viva La Rasslin 3 at Duffy’s Bar & Grille in Chicago for our official WWE Survivor Series Viewing Party!