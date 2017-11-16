Triple H Comments On Hosting NXT Television Tapings On The Road, Their Relationship w/ Full Sail, Why They Tape Some Shows So Far In Advance

WWE concluded their NXT Takeover War Games media conference call earlier today with Triple H, and you can read a few of his comments about NXT’s relationship with Full Sail University and what goes into the decision of putting taping venues and dates together. Triple H addressed the news that NXT will hold TV tapings at Center Stage Theatre in Atlanta in January and February of next year, and if it means anything in regards to the future of NXT taping more shows outside of Full Sail University. You can also listen to the full audio call from today in the audio player at the top of this page. Triple H comments on the upcoming NXT TV tapings at Center Stage in Atlanta, and if it’s a sign that they will take the brand outside of Florida for more TV tapings on the road: No, it worked out, Full Sail had some some scheduling conflicts. There’s always some conflicts with us, and if you’ve noticed over the last few years, we’ve always done, like in February, we’ve done a taping somewhere else. Whether it’s at the University of [Central] Florida, or something like that, where we’ve shot some live event footage and used that, but this year there was a little more conflict. They are growing as an entity, as are we, and we came in there with some dates; it’s tricky because you have to film content within a reasonable period of time and as we went in there and looked at the dates that we needed for what we have to shoot by these dates to get enough content to carry us through… we just couldn’t make the dates work. Full Sail is still our home, Full Sail is still our partnership, we love them, they’re the best and it’s beneficial on both sides. It doesn’t change anything, but at the same point in time, it’s cool for me to go to Center Stage theatre. WCW, that’s where I shot when I first started there and it’s very cool to do. It’s a great old, historic venue and the fans are always hot there, and it’s an exciting opportunity for us to do. We looked at a bunch of options, [Center Stage] worked out the best. It is what it is. It doesn’t change our partnership, it doesn’t change any decisions that were doing, other things, we just had some booking conflicts. Triple H Provides Updates About WWE UK Expansion, WWE UK Talent, WWE UK Title Defense At Takeover, More Triple H on why they are taping so many weeks in advance at those tapings: It’s kind of how the dates worked out and given everything that’s going on. It’s the jigsaw puzzle of trying to put things together where everything goes and fits within the 520 events WWE does now on a yearly basis, give or take. It’s difficult because when you go in and talk about shooting television, some of those people are the same people that are doing RAW and Smackdown for us, doing international stuff for us, and pay-per-views. So there’s factors that go into it as well, and putting it together is a bit of a puzzle a lot of times. Sometimes we have to book a few things and get things to play out in advance, and you have to do what you have to do to make it all work. (transcription credit: Bill Pritchard / Wrestlezone.com) Here are some of the other topics Triple H discussed on the call: Why The Undisputed Era was formed

