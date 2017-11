Flip Gordon recently spoke with Brian Fritz for Sporting News; you can read a few excerpts below: Flip Gordon comments on NXT running head-to-head with Ring of Honor in Texas this weekend: “I don’t think it’s a coincidence. I think it happened on purpose. The Ring of Honor fans are very loyal and the event was already sold out. That’s a testament itself; two of the biggest companies running the same day and the same town. That says a lot for what we’re doing and what the future holds for us.” Gordon comments on getting inspired by Cody Rhodes: “There’s no better time to be a professional wrestler than right now. Like Cody Rhodes said, we’re in a boom. Wrestling is cool again. It almost feels like the ’90s. I came at the right time with the right style, the right era.” “One of the first shows he was on in the indies was a northeast wrestling show and to see him go out there and see the love he has for professional wrestling after leaving the biggest company in the world gave me so much gave me so much faith. If that can happen, anything can happen.” Related: Cody Rhodes Set To Defend The Ring Of Honor Title In Texas Death Match At Survival Of The Fittest Dallas Live Event Gordon comments on being ribbed on the ‘Being The ELITE’ series: “I didn’t know what I was getting myself into at all. It just blew up. The fans to a liking to it and it took off from there. The next thing you know, the Bucks beat me up almost every single week now. It’s amazing exposure and I’m very thankful because the show has not only helped me show more personality and who I am and what I can do but it’s also gotten my name out there to hundreds of thousands of people who might now have known who Flip Gordon was before.”