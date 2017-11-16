David Otunga & Jennifer Hudson No Longer Together; Hudson Is Granted Protective Order Against Otunga

People Magazine is reporting that WWE Superstar David Otunga and Academy Award Winner Jennifer Hudson are no longer together. Otunga and Hudson had been together for nearly ten years, have a son together and were engaged. Hudson has filed and been granted a protective order against Otunga for what her rep described as, “in the best interest of their son.” Related: Nia Jax & Alexa Bliss On Joining Total Divas, How They Differ From Their On Air Characters, Nia Comments On Her Recent WWE Hiatus Otunga’s attorney released the following statement to People: David Otunga has been trying to negotiate the terms of an amicable parenting agreement with Ms. Hudson for several weeks now. However, when it became apparent to Ms. Hudson that Mr. Otunga would be the parent granted residential care of the child, as a result of Mr. Otunga being the child’s primary caregiver while Ms. Hudson pursues her career all over the world, Ms. Hudson decided to file a meritless Petition for Order of Protection in an effort to gain an unfair advantage in the custody dispute. As a result of Mr. Otunga’s career in the WWE, Ms. Hudson felt that she could give an award winning performance in court to portray herself as the victim. Mr. Otunga has never abused or harassed Ms. Hudson or their son, and it is unfortunate, especially in today’s climate, that she would feel the need to make these false allegations against him. Mr. Otunga looks forward to his day in court and in being awarded the residential care of the parties’ only child.