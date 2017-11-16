David Otunga & Jennifer Hudson No Longer Together; Hudson Is Granted Protective Order Against Otunga

|
People Magazine is reporting that WWE Superstar David Otunga and Academy Award Winner Jennifer Hudson are no longer together. Otunga and Hudson had been together for nearly ten years, have a son together and were engaged.
Hudson has filed and been granted a protective order against Otunga for what her rep described as, “in the best interest of their son.”
Otunga’s attorney released the following statement to People: