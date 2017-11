Tickets Now On-Sale For WWE WrestleMania 34

WWE WrestleMania 34 tickets went on-sale to the general public today and can be found on Ticketmaster:

THE WAIT IS OVER! Tickets are available starting RIGHT NOW for @WWE @WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans on April 8! Tix: https://t.co/6fS9lP9jxS #WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/aPdwUQgafT — WWE (@WWE) November 17, 2017

Impact To Hold 6 Knockout Tourny To Crown New Champ

Impact Wrestling has posted the following on Twitter announcing that Impact will be holding a six Knockout tournament to crown a new Knockout’s Champion starting November 30th: