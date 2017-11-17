Early Betting Odds Released For WWE Survivor Series (Possible Spoilers)

BetWrestling.com has released it’s early betting odds for this Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series.

The favorites to win have a “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol

The favorite’s “-” number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. The underdog’s “+” number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.

5 on 5 Survivor Series Match (Men’s)

Team Smackdown -167 vs Team Raw +120 5 on 5 Survivor Series Match (Women’s)

Team Raw -295 vs Team Smackdown +200 Champion vs Champion

Brock Lesnar -500 vs AJ Styles +300 Champion vs Champion

Charlotte Flair -155 vs Alexa Bliss +110 Tag Champions vs Tag Champions

The Usos -250 vs Cesaro & Sheamus +175 Intercontinental Champion vs United States Champion

The Miz -139 vs Baron Corbin +100 WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Enzo Amore -225 vs Kalisto +155 The Shield -500 vs The New Day +300

