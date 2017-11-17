Early Betting Odds Released For WWE Survivor Series (Possible Spoilers)

Nick Hausman
Early Betting Odds Released For WWE Survivor Series (Possible Spoilers)

(Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images)

BetWrestling.com has released it’s early betting odds for this Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series.

Related: Speculation Regarding The Finish Of Brock Lesnar v AJ Styles

The favorites to win have a “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol

The favorite’s “-” number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. The underdog’s “+” number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.

5 on 5 Survivor Series Match (Men’s)
Team Smackdown -167 vs Team Raw +120

5 on 5 Survivor Series Match (Women’s)
Team Raw -295 vs Team Smackdown +200

Champion vs Champion
Brock Lesnar -500 vs AJ Styles +300

Champion vs Champion
Charlotte Flair -155 vs Alexa Bliss +110

Tag Champions vs Tag Champions
The Usos -250 vs Cesaro & Sheamus +175

Intercontinental Champion vs United States Champion
The Miz -139 vs Baron Corbin +100

WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Enzo Amore -225 vs Kalisto +155

The Shield -500 vs The New Day +300

You can find BetWrestling.com’s full preview with even more insight by clicking HERE
AJ StylesBrock LesnarWWE Survivor Series
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"