On if he considers himself a legend: I think I would be a pretty big a**hole to call myself a legend. Some people say that I have some sort of legendary status. And if someone says that, thank you very much. I'm more than happy to accept that. It's hard for you to call yourself a legend. Although I did call myself the living legend in WWE. So, if you look back in 2004, my character definitely thought he was a legend. On the last time he was starstruck: I've met Keith Richards a couple of years ago, and that was big one. You just got to be cool and talk to them like they're normal dudes. I still have my heroes. I saw Wayne Gretzky a few months ago. He had a couple of cocktails. I was sort of starstruck, but he was going off on how much he loved me and my work. I was like, "Wow, Gretzky likes me. I don't care if he has had a couple of cocktails. I am talking to Wayne Gretzky!"