In the protective order Hudson claims the Otunga has been making, "aggressive, threatening and harassing behavior toward me" She also says that she is, " living in fear of further action David might take."

Hudson claims that Otunga encouraged their son, David Jr, to take photos of her at a Wednesday recording session in order to try to prove she was dating one of the producers

Hudson claims that when she returned home from the recording studio Otunga was angry, grabbed their son by his hand and pushed Hudson out of the master suite Hudson claims their son, makeup artist and assistant all witnessed the incident

Hudson claims that Otunga has been showing a pattern of escalating and threatening behavior

Hudson claims that Otunga would leave a holstered gun, that he said was a movie prop, on the kitchen counter that was intended to intimidate her because of her uncomfortableness with guns Hudson’s mother and brother were murdered in a shooting

Hudson’s protective order was granted and police removed their son from Otunga’s custody The order also grants Hudson exclusive possession of their residence and Otunga has been ordered to stay away

Hudson has filed a petition with the judge to grant her “signifant decision-making responsibilities” in regards to their son

Otunga did not show up in court when Hudson got the protective order and is claiming that she is making all of this up in order to gain leverage in their custody dispute Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin is also reporting the following: Cops told TMZ they’ve launched a misdemeanor domestic battery investigation in regards to Jennifer Hudson’s claims against David Otunga. It’s worth noting that WWE’s zero tolerance policy would only kick if he were to get arrested. Then he’d be suspended. — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) November 17, 2017