Chris Jericho-Royal Rumble Rumor Killer, The Brothers Of Destruction vs The Wyatt Family (Full Match)

Chris Jericho-Royal Rumble Rumor Killer

There has been recent speculation that Chris Jericho could appear on the January 23, 2018 RAW 25th Anniversary show to follow up on the momentum of his upcoming match with Kenny Omega at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 12.

The WWE Royal Rumble is on January 28th, the Sunday after the RAW 25th Anniversary show, and rumors have begun to surface that Jericho could somehow be involved in the Royal Rumble PPV.

It should be noted that Chris Jericho’s band Fozzy has been announced for a show on January 28, 2018 in Paris, France… the same day as WWE’s Royal Rumble.

