Will David Otunga Appear At WWE Survivor Series?, IC Champion The Miz Calls Out Cleveland Teams (Video)

Will David Otunga Appear At WWE Survivor Series?

TMZ Sports is reporting that following the allegations made against David Otunga by his former fiance Jennifer Hudson he will no longer be a part of WWE Survivor Series. Otunga has been a regular on the WWE PPV Kick-Off panels.

The decision is said to have been Otunga’s since he wants to focus on the intense legal battle he’s embroiled in with Hudson.

The Miz Calls Out Cleveland Teams For Not Being Champs

Sports Illustrated’s Extra Mustard recently sat down with WWE Superstar The Miz for an interview. You can find a clip from it below: