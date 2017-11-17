Ric Flair’s Former Management Company Calls Flair A Liar; Issue Statement In Regards To Lawsuit

TMZ Sports has a new report out featuring Ric Flair’s former management company, Legacy Talent, responding to the lawsuit Flair has filed against them for allegedly keeping, or not reporting, earnings from Flair. Related: Ric Flair Suing Former Management Company Legacy is calling Flair’s claims, “baseless and defamtory,” before adding, “Ric Flair has always been known to be dramatic and looking desperately for the spotlight. That’s fine as a wrestler but it is despicable when he blatantly lies.” As for their explanation for the missing finances Legacy Talent had the following to say to TMZ Sports: Our client provided Flair an accounting of funds as they always did throughout their representation. Flair then demanded funds that belonged to buyers be released from trust that he had not yet earned and our client would not be bullied into doing anything unethical. In reality the $37,000 in dispute are in his management company’s trust account while we were working out a settlement on the sums of money owed our client from deals and money Flair hid from his management. You can find the full report, featuring more details about the legal war between Flair and Legacy, by clicking HERE