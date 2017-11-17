Ric Flair’s Former Management Company Calls Flair A Liar; Issue Statement In Regards To Lawsuit

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JULY 26: (L-R) Professional wrestler Ric Flair, director Rory Karpf and ESPN Films & Original Content VP and Executive Producer John Dahl ‘ESPN’s 30 for 30: “Nature Boy”‘ speak onstage during the ESPN portion of the 2017 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 26, 2017 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)
TMZ Sports has a new report out featuring Ric Flair’s former management company, Legacy Talent, responding to the lawsuit Flair has filed against them for allegedly keeping, or not reporting, earnings from Flair.
Legacy is calling Flair’s claims, “baseless and defamtory,” before adding, “Ric Flair has always been known to be dramatic and looking desperately for the spotlight. That’s fine as a wrestler but it is despicable when he blatantly lies.”
As for their explanation for the missing finances Legacy Talent had the following to say to TMZ Sports:
Our client provided Flair an accounting of funds as they always did throughout their representation. Flair then demanded funds that belonged to buyers be released from trust that he had not yet earned and our client would not be bullied into doing anything unethical. In reality the $37,000 in dispute are in his management company’s trust account while we were working out a settlement on the sums of money owed our client from deals and money Flair hid from his management.
