Has Stephen Amell Officially Joined Bullet Club?, Shawn Michaels Given His ‘Work Clothes’ For NXT Tonight

Has Stephen Amell Officially Joined Bullet Club?

Stephen Amell has posted the following photo on-line showing him in his own “Vigilante Club” t-shirt sitting alongside Cody Rhodes and The Young Bucks:

Welcome to the Club. pic.twitter.com/OObFyBLHbX — Stephen Amell (@StephenAmell) November 17, 2017

The shirt is already available at Pro Wrestling Tees HERE

Shawn Michaels Given His ‘Work Clothes’ For Tonight

Shawn Michaels has posted the following on Twitter in anticipation for his role as special referee for the NXT Championship match tonight between Drew McIntyre and Adam Cole at the NXT Live event in San Antonio: