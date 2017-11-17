Adam Cole’s Head Busted Open At NXT Event Last Night, Receives Staples; McIntyre Comments (Graphic Video)

NXT Champion Drew McIntyre just posted the following on Twitter ahead on his NXT Championship defense tonight against Adam Cole at the NXT Live event in San Antonio, TX:

Not much left to say. I know @AdamColePro got seven staples in his head last night but I also know, just like he waited for the right stage to debut at my expense, I’ve waited for this stage to ensure he regrets that decision for the rest of his life #NXTSanAntonio pic.twitter.com/dKzHjDkJWo — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) November 17, 2017

Last night’s NXT Live event took place in Cedar Park, TX at the HEB Center and saw The Undisputed Era take on SAnitY in six-man tag team action.

The following video was posted on Twitter by user @TheAntMan and shows Cole bleeding profusely from the head ringside at the show. It appears Cole received seven staples in head because of whatever caused him to be busted open:

Following his title match tonight against Drew McIntyre, which will feature Shawn Michaels as the guest referee, Cole will go on to compete in WarGames on Saturday night.