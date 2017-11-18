LIVE IN PROGRESS: NJPW World Tag League Night 1 (Sami Callihan Makes NJPW Debut, Okada In Action, & MORE)

New Japan Pro Wrestling presents the opening night of the 2017 World Tag League, live from Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The event is streaming live on njpwworld.com. Tweet along with the hashtags #njwtl & #NJPWZ FIRST MATCH: Syota Umino & Hirai Kawato vs. Ren Narita & Tetsuhiro Yagi. The Young Lions came to give the audience a preview of the 2019 Tag League. Kawato and Yagi were the heroes for their respective teams, with Narita & Umino occupying much of the match’s middle section. After a wild flurry of offense, Kawato hits Narita with a Springboard Dropkick for the pinfall. WINNERS: Syota Umino & Hirai Kawato. After the match, Yagi got miffed and shoved Umino & Kawato. SECOND MATCH: War Machine (Hanson & Raymond Rowe) & Tomoyuki Oka vs. Bullet Club (Tama Tonga,Tanga Loa & Leo Tonga) Oka came out ready to fight, and wearing War Machine warpaint. The story of this match was Oka watched his fellow Young Lions tear it up in the match before, and wanted to be the star of his trio; and unfortunately War Machine let him. All of the team’s tandem moves were accented by Oka’s special optimism. At one point, Oka and Leo Tonga exchanged stalling suplex attempts, with Leo winning and completing the drop. Oka was a scrappy fighter, but eventually fell to a Samoan Driver from Tanga Loa. WINNERS: Bullet Club