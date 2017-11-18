WWE Honours The Shield’s 5th Anniversary (Video), Numerous Superstars Hype TakeOver: WarGames

WWE Honours The Shield’s 5th Anniversary (Video)

Five years ago today one of the most popular stables in WWE history, The Shield, debuted at the 2012 edition of Survivor Series. WWE has decided to honour this by showcasing a few of their memorable moments, which includes their actual debut as well as their first ever interaction with The Wyatt Family.

Numerous Superstars Hype TakeOver: WarGames

Tonight’s NXT TakeOver: WarGames event has been generating a great deal of buzz over the last few weeks, and now that we’re just hours away, the superstars themselves are starting to really push the promotion for the show. The main event tonight will likely be the return of the actual WarGames match stipulation.

I guess these are the things that happen when you’re not TRULY ready ……. to SAY MY NAME! pic.twitter.com/3MKr1younu — DREAM (@VelveteenWWE) November 18, 2017