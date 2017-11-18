WWE’s Top 10 Best Survivor Series Sole Survivors (Video), Charlotte Flair And Alexa Bliss Trade Verbal Blows Over Twitter (Photo)

|
WWE’s Top 10 Best Survivor Series Sole Survivors (Video)
In the latest edition of WWE’s Top 10 YouTube series, the greatest Survivor Series sole survivors have been highlighted. In what will come as a surprise to nobody, Roman Reigns features quite high up on the list.
RELATED: The Miz Hypes His Survivor Series Match Against Baron Corbin (Photo)
Charlotte Flair And Alexa Bliss Trade Verbal Blows Over Twitter (Photo)
Ahead of their highly anticipated showdown at Survivor Series tomorrow night, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss have spent the morning jabbing at one another over Twitter. The bout between the two has been seen as something of a ‘dream match’ for many fans, given how successful both women have been since the brand split last year.