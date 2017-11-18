WWE’s Top 10 Best Survivor Series Sole Survivors (Video), Charlotte Flair And Alexa Bliss Trade Verbal Blows Over Twitter (Photo)

WWE’s Top 10 Best Survivor Series Sole Survivors (Video)

In the latest edition of WWE’s Top 10 YouTube series, the greatest Survivor Series sole survivors have been highlighted. In what will come as a surprise to nobody, Roman Reigns features quite high up on the list.

Ahead of their highly anticipated showdown at Survivor Series tomorrow night, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss have spent the morning jabbing at one another over Twitter. The bout between the two has been seen as something of a ‘dream match’ for many fans, given how successful both women have been since the brand split last year.

@AlexaBliss_WWE I’ve fought, defended, and represented women’s wrestling with some of the best athletes this industry has ever seen. Little girls play dress up, women don’t need to. #SurvivorSeries #THEchamp — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) November 18, 2017

Ha! funny. This “little girl” has played dress up & accomplished more in One year than you have in Three . Now sit down & sip your tea pic.twitter.com/1nlKbvdFhP — Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) November 18, 2017