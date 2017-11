As revealed by both WWE and Shane McMahon, former SD Live Women’s Champion Natalya has been confirmed as the fifth member of Team Blue’s women’s team this Sunday. Many fans believed that Paige would be returning in order to fill the spot, and while that is certainly still possible given that they could run some kind of angle, The Queen of Harts will be representing SmackDown Live as it stands. Individual competition drives every #SDLive Superstar. Even in defeat, @NatbyNature proved herself to be a fierce competitor and will be an asset to Team Smackdown’s 5 on 5 #SurvivorSeries Team. Let’s go to work, Nattie. — Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) November 18, 2017 BREAKING NEWS: Per #SDLive Commissioner @shanemcmahon, @NatbyNature is the fifth and final member of #TeamBlue‘s #SurvivorSeries Women’s team! https://t.co/pse9MYTaGU pic.twitter.com/KmHQ2UuDZJ — WWE (@WWE) November 18, 2017