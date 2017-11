As seen below, several superstars have reacted to the news that Natalya will be representing SmackDown Live as the fifth member of their women’s team at Survivor Series. The former champion has been inserted into the bout as a replacement for Charlotte Flair, who captured her title earlier this week.

Thank you @shanemcmahon! I’ve bled blue since day one and I AM THE BEST as we all know Smackdown will win everything at #SurvivorSeries! https://t.co/8LybthkeSn — Nattie (@NatbyNature) November 18, 2017

Ohh @NatbyNature! So happy to have you, but I hope you will be ready! #SurvivorSeries https://t.co/R0M5nlUj9N — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) November 18, 2017