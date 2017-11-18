Triple H Takes Credit For Some Of The Rock’s Greatest Matches, Relive Charlotte & Ric Flair’s Emotional Celebration (Video)

Triple H Takes Credit For Some Of The Rock’s Greatest Matches In the latest tease of a potential match between the two, Triple H has taken credit for some of The Rock’s greatest matches on Twitter. The Game was responding to The Great One fondly remembering his debut back at Survivor Series 1996. RELATED: The Rock Remembers His WWE Debut You know…it sure is interesting that most of your big @WWE moments somehow involve punching me in the face… https://t.co/iRUghIg5OC — Triple H (@TripleH) November 18, 2017 Relive Charlotte & Ric Flair’s Emotional Celebration (Video) WWE has uploaded a video of Charlotte Flair’s emotional celebration with her father from SmackDown Live. Flair, who won the SD Live Women’s Championship for the first time on the show, will take on Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss tomorrow night at Survivor Series.



