WWE NXT Takeover War Games: Preview And Discussion Thread, Use #WZChat

WWE NXT Takeover War Games Preview And Discussion Thread

November 18th, 2017

Report By Lovell Porter for Wrestlezone.com

Live Coverage for NXT Takeover: War Games begins right here on 11/18/17 at 7:00 PM EST. Before the show, check out the match card below. It’s never too early to chat about the show! Let us know your thoughts in the Disqus section below, or by using #WZChat on social media!

The following matches have been confirmed for this Saturday night’s NXT Takeover War Games special event in Houston, Texas:

War Games (Triple Threat)

The Authors of Pain vs The Undisputed Era vs Sanity

NXT Championship

Drew McIntyre (c) vs Andrade Cien Almas (w/ Zelina Vega)

NXT Women’s Championship

Kairi Sane vs Peyton Royce vs Ember Moon vs Nikki Cross

Aleister Black vs The Velveteen Dream

Kassius Ohno vs Lars Sullivan

Related: NXT Results For 11/15

*Pete Dunne versus Johnny Gargano will also take place, but the match will not air on the War Games broadcast. It was confirmed tonight that the match will be taped and aired on next week’s episode of NXT on WWE Network.

*Ruby Riot versus Sonya Deville was also announced for next week’s episode of NXT, which would likely mean the match will also be taped in front of the live crowd in Houston this Saturday.

Share your thoughts on tonight’s show in the Disqus section below! Use #WZChat Disqus tonight’s episode in the Wrestlezone forums

Want to chat about tonight’s show or just give me a hard time? Follow me on Twitter @AboveAverageLLP!