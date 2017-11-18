WWE Survivor Series: Preview And Discussion Thread, Use #WZChat

|
WWE Survivor Series Preview And Discussion Thread
November 18th, 2017
The following matches have been confirmed for this Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view in Houston, Texas:
Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match (RAW vs Smackdown)
Jason Jordan Removed From The RAW Survivor Series Team; Triple H Announced As His Replacement
Brock Lesnar vs AJ Styles
The Miz vs Baron Corbin
Alexa Bliss vs Charlotte Flair
Sheamus and Cesaro vs The Usos
The Shield vs The New Day
Survivor Series Kickoff
