WWE Survivor Series: Preview And Discussion Thread, Use #WZChat

WWE Survivor Series Preview And Discussion Thread November 18th, 2017

Report By Lovell Porter for Wrestlezone.com Live Coverage for Survivor Series begins right here on 11/19/17 at 4:00 PM EST. Before the show, check out the match card below. It’s never too early to chat about the show! Let us know your thoughts in the Disqus section below, or by using #WZChat on social media! The following matches have been confirmed for this Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view in Houston, Texas: Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match (RAW vs Smackdown)

RAW – Kurt Angle (Captain), Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, Triple H

vs

SD – Shane McMahon (Captain), Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Roode, John Cena Jason Jordan Removed From The RAW Survivor Series Team; Triple H Announced As His Replacement Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match (RAW vs Smackdown)

RAW – Alicia Fox (Captain), Nia Jax, Asuka, Sasha Banks, Bayley

vs

SD – Becky Lynch (Captain), Carmella, Tamina Snuka, Naomi & Natalya Brock Lesnar vs AJ Styles The Miz vs Baron Corbin Alexa Bliss vs Charlotte Flair Sheamus and Cesaro vs The Usos The Shield vs The New Day Survivor Series Kickoff

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

WWE Cruiserweight Championship

Enzo Amore (c) vs Kalisto Charlotte Flair Wins The Women's Championship On WWE Smackdown Live, Ric Flair Makes His Return To WWE TV (Photos / Video)