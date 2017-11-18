WWE Survivor Series: Preview And Discussion Thread, Use #WZChat

Lovell Porter

November 18th, 2017
Report By Lovell Porter for Wrestlezone.com

Live Coverage for Survivor Series begins right here on 11/19/17 at 4:00 PM EST. Before the show, check out the match card below. It’s never too early to chat about the show! Let us know your thoughts in the Disqus section below, or by using #WZChat on social media!

The following matches have been confirmed for this Sunday’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view in Houston, Texas:

Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match (RAW vs Smackdown)
RAW – Kurt Angle (Captain), Braun Strowman, Finn Balor, Samoa Joe, Triple H
vs
SD – Shane McMahon (Captain), Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura, Bobby Roode, John Cena

Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match (RAW vs Smackdown)
RAW – Alicia Fox (Captain), Nia Jax, Asuka, Sasha Banks, Bayley
vs
SD – Becky Lynch (Captain), Carmella, Tamina Snuka, Naomi & Natalya

Brock Lesnar vs AJ Styles

The Miz vs Baron Corbin

Alexa Bliss vs Charlotte Flair

Sheamus and Cesaro vs The Usos

The Shield vs The New Day

Survivor Series Kickoff 
WWE Cruiserweight Championship
Enzo Amore (c) vs Kalisto

Share your thoughts on the show in the Disqus section below! Use #WZChat Disqus tonight’s episode in the Wrestlezone forums!

Want to chat about tonight’s show or just give me a hard time? Follow me on Twitter @AboveAverageLLP!
